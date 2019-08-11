Facebook (FB) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Cut Its Stake; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Lifted Stake by $1.23 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 7,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 37,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 29,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.89 million shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica controversy and more:; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 02/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Snap Potentially Leaving Facebook Ads (Video); 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is in trouble on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burney has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian LP holds 3,578 shares. Snow Limited Partnership reported 14,233 shares. 185,754 were accumulated by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 794,591 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 1.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,703 shares. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 5,174 shares. Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 66,755 shares. M&R holds 0.65% or 14,825 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability reported 1.69 million shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc has invested 2.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.56M shares. Birinyi Incorporated reported 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srb accumulated 0.07% or 4,411 shares. Marco Limited Company holds 0.35% or 11,232 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 76,680 shares to 29,580 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 15,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,020 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 516,602 shares. 56,141 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability. Lone Pine Cap Llc accumulated 3.44 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 115,731 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,653 were reported by Central State Bank Trust. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 13,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Co reported 0.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.29% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23,619 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macroview Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Maverick Limited has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 37,460 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,143 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 1,428 shares. 800,137 were accumulated by Century Cos Inc. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).