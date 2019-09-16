Facebook (FB) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Cut Its Position by $4.59 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Decreased Its Stake by $461,374

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76M, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 3.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook to make privacy settings less difficult to use; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 21/03/2018 – Facebook App Developer Kogan Defends His Actions With User Data; 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 03/04/2018 – Zuckerberg said Facebook was already in compliance with many parts of the law ahead of a May deadline; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 2,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 18,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 11.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.37 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Capital Counsel has 12.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 179,920 shares. 10.35 million are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Moreover, Weitz Investment has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140 shares. Allen Ltd Company stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,380 were reported by Argyle Cap Mgmt. Bouchey Financial Gp Ltd holds 23,234 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 180,271 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,771 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Limited has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 1.38% or 24.35M shares. Roberts Glore & Co Il holds 22,269 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 230,588 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 265,310 shares. Pacifica Capital Invests Ltd Liability owns 6,465 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

