Facebook (FB) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $362,647; Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $506,331 as Market Value Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, down from 123,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 128,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.72M, down from 129,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG OFFERS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER OR CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER TO APPEAR BEFORE UK PARLIAMENT – TELEGRAPH; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Nixes 583 Million Fake Profiles (Video); 07/05/2018 – Business Sweden: Facebook Expands in Luleå – Confirming Sweden as a World-class Destination for Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations (Video); 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Silicon Valley Rep. Aggressively Questions Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT IS ASKING FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE ALL RELEVANT EVIDENCE ABOUT ROLE OF ITS ACADEMIC KOGAN IN RELATION TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 07/03/2018 – Facebook looks for a musical boost

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 10,102 shares to 136,940 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.