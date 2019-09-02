Facebook (FB) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Caz Investments LP Cut Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Position as Stock Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook has announced #GDPR changes; 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook CEO appears before Congress for a second day of testimony; 11/05/2018 – Cheddar: SCOOP: Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate digital payments for its two bill…; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman & CEO, The Blackstone Group; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Com accumulated 294,189 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Js Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 202,000 shares or 7.08% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.14% or 2,262 shares. Plancorp Llc owns 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,726 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd has 25,052 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Life Com Of America accumulated 0.15% or 6,879 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 272,279 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 5,930 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gp Inc invested in 15,665 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Old Natl Fincl Bank In holds 0.69% or 78,740 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Commerce holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,294 shares. Farmers Bankshares holds 0.1% or 1,051 shares. Atlanta Management Company L L C reported 104,755 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $703.84M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack reported 1,701 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Augustine Asset has 0.33% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 47,353 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 103,059 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 21,300 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc reported 0.2% stake. Citigroup has 892,232 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Company holds 639,306 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.07% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 19,236 shares. , a California-based fund reported 28.76 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 267,904 shares. Northeast Mngmt has 0.21% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).