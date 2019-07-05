Facebook (FB) Shareholder Harvard Management Co Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Citigroup (C) Holding Held by Bluemountain Capital Management Llc

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07M, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul; 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK – INVESTIGATION IS PART OF REVIEW TO DETERMINE ACCURACY OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THAT FACEBOOK DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 312.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 118,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 38,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc invested in 0.19% or 9,704 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 350,023 shares. Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 4,696 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amp Cap Ltd reported 1.15 million shares. Cumberland Limited stated it has 1.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huber Management Limited holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 456,535 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com reported 23,196 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd holds 826,225 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.66% or 106,625 shares. Skba Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cleararc Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 57,050 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 3,206 shares to 1,366 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 159,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,777 shares, and cut its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79M. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 12,762 shares. Signalpoint Asset holds 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,663 shares. 12,978 were reported by Mount Vernon Assoc Md. Chesapeake Asset Limited Co owns 1.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,141 shares. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 1.04 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Ally reported 2.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Inv Grp Limited Partnership invested in 955,000 shares. Harvard Mgmt owns 306,399 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 796,174 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Co holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,515 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co reported 4.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).