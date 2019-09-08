Facebook (FB) Shareholder Harvard Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose While Blb&B Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.14 Million

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 70,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 306,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.07M, down from 376,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says Go Short on Facebook at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower’s Facebook account suspended; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 21/03/2018 – In an internal email to colleagues at the University of Cambridge, data scientist Aleksandr Kogan called Facebook’s side of the story a “fabrication.”; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 9,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 23,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.58 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

