Facebook (FB) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.13 Million; As Logmein (Put) (LOGM) Valuation Declined, Ameriprise Financial Raised Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (Put) (LOGM) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 432,495 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, down from 35,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 7.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: Facebook’s leadership sinks over 20 points in corporate reputation poll; 22/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 56,751 shares to 346,873 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Put) by 289,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.00 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

