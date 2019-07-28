Facebook (FB) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Decreased Position as Market Value Rose; Boys Arnold & Co Has Raised Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $424,512; Market Valuation Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 15,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 11/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 18/03/2018 – Facebook is facing its biggest test ever – and its lack of leadership could sink the company; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru stated it has 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Freestone Ltd reported 18,592 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gmt Corp holds 0.81% or 146,570 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 229,357 shares. Lakewood Mgmt Lp reported 532,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0.26% or 97,835 shares. Murphy Management invested in 1.66% or 65,171 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division holds 10,496 shares. 22,830 were reported by Monetary Gru Incorporated. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 7,171 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd stated it has 739,942 shares. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alexandria Limited Liability Corp owns 58,769 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 794,591 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 2.14% or 3.23M shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,180 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc reported 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.49% or 15,182 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 134,049 shares. Ci Invests holds 5.17M shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 68,874 shares. Weatherstone Capital stated it has 5,300 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nomura Holding Inc, Japan-based fund reported 565,783 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs reported 0.76% stake. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Optimum Advsr has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sageworth Trust Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Bank Of The West has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

