Facebook (FB) Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $515,025 as Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More Accounts Tied to Russian `Troll Factory’; 01/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Raises Another Question: Can There Be Too Much Privacy?; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sq Lc accumulated 672,007 shares. Noven Grp Inc owns 0.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,957 shares. 127,165 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Company holds 5,636 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Asset Strategies Incorporated accumulated 2.18% or 48,746 shares. Hemenway Ltd invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 621 shares. Penbrook Management Limited has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag A & Assoc Inc owns 71,019 shares. Bessemer Securities Lc holds 25,118 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 44,542 are owned by Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc. 1,093 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation. First Bank & Trust stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,476 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,600 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

