Facebook (FB) Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Oakmont Partners Lowered Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 8,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $252.45. About 127,957 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $185.21. About 1.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Appear Before U.K. Lawmakers To Discuss Scandal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund holds 5,349 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prns Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,920 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors reported 1.2% stake. Northeast Invest stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wedgewood Pa has invested 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 6,191 shares. 404,387 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp invested in 0.02% or 430,332 shares. Savant Capital Ltd has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charter Tru reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12 shares. The Nebraska-based First National Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fiera Cap holds 2.9% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Harvey Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,308 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,231 shares to 52,162 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.87 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.