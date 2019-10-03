Facebook (FB) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Washington Trust Company Increased Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, down from 56,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $179.48. About 10.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya on data leaks: ‘What do you expect? It was free’; 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS IRAN POLICY SHOULD NEVER LEAD US TO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 38,091 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 35,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $180.2. About 7.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: TD Ameritrade, Halliburton and Facebook – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hides â€˜likesâ€™ in Australia trial to ease anxiety – Live Trading News” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antitrust Protection For Facebook And Google – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 134,898 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM) by 2.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ferguson Wellman holds 152,038 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 101,508 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management has 2.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,388 are held by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 31,366 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 152,850 were accumulated by Gmt Cap. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valmark Advisers holds 1,889 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 5,861 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership owns 76,439 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pointstate Capital LP owns 7,093 shares. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,419 shares to 141,937 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company reported 20,483 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 50,000 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson holds 0.15% or 1,438 shares. Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.8% or 200,200 shares. Brick Kyle Associates reported 2,078 shares. Mariner stated it has 31,404 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 1.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,216 were reported by Hallmark Mgmt Incorporated. Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 2.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 86,526 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 11,745 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group owns 6,482 shares. American Century Cos has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Time to Cash in Your Chips on Nvidia Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Myths to Ditch About Momentum Investing – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Semiconductor Stocks to Trade Ahead of Micron Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Key Risks May Outweigh Qualcomm Stockâ€™s 5G Catalyst – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on NVIDIA Corp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.