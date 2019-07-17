Facebook (FB) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position; Jefferies Group Boosted Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM) Holding by $4.17 Million; Stock Price Declined

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) by 356.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 1.49 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $202.37. About 8.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS COUNTRIES MUST FIND SMOOTH TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – Facebook forming a new blockchain group, headed by Coinbase board member; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 24/04/2018 – Kogan criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moore Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.39% or 5.85M shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Com accumulated 9,108 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 34,121 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,312 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Private Wealth accumulated 17,178 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 623,299 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company reported 4,640 shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.86 million are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Bokf Na accumulated 0.56% or 140,405 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 1,430 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $128,408 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 42,702 shares to 50,998 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 15,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,369 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).