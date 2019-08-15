Facebook (FB) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $620,211; Market Value Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 1.45M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Continues to Plan for RASM Growth in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 84,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, down from 97,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $180.52. About 8.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire […]; 27/03/2018 – I decided to dig through as much as I could to see everything Facebook knows about me; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 24/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Father of slain toddler found out about murder on Facebook

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 263,128 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evi Industries Inc by 12,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc holds 0.33% or 45,450 shares in its portfolio. 372,146 are owned by Cibc World Inc. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 2.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 7.13% or 76,680 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.58% or 55,883 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Capital Advsr Inc owns 51,266 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Fincl Svcs stated it has 4,981 shares. Beacon Finance Gru owns 11,222 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Lc has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,923 shares. Moreover, Ipg Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 61,105 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 141,371 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,608 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.26 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s The Price I’ll Consider Buying Southwest Airlines – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Of Breed: Southwest Airlines Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.