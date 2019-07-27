Facebook (FB) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Raised Its Position; Barnett & Company Increases Position in Home Depot (HD)

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Arizona Daily Star: #BREAKING: Up to 87 million now affected in Facebook scandal, far more than previously thought…; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” Ian Lucas, member of parliament representing the opposition Labour Party, said; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder trolls Facebook’s data breach; 01/04/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Facebook to Launch its Own Cryptocurrency with Massive ICO -; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lateef Inv Mngmt Lp owns 1,931 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 889,801 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Sands Cap Lc owns 5.97M shares. 60,878 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc owns 25,411 shares. Psagot House has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 545,590 shares. Hightower Ser Lta invested in 0.73% or 33,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hedeker Wealth Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 14,617 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 27,116 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,969 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 8.65 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,837 shares to 181,106 shares, valued at $34.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,700 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Ww Inc reported 450,255 shares stake. Interocean Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.8% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 3.72 million shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc invested 0.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 13,367 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stearns Financial Service Grp invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 42,818 shares. Moreover, Pictet Commercial Bank And Ltd has 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acg Wealth accumulated 59,353 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,982 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc reported 2,005 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 22,172 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 22,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,702 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).