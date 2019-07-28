Facebook (FB) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $3.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Bessemer Group Has Upped Its Stake in Ps (PSB) as Stock Value Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Ps (PSB) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Ps for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $177.85. About 87,936 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 33.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN

More notable recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “West-Park is over. Here’s what’s in store for what remains of the Tysons office park. – Washington Business Journal” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about PS Business Parks Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs Offering Value With Brad Thomas (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Overlook PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd holds 0.03% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) or 8,051 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 230 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 78,569 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.68M shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 67,070 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 343,035 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Element Limited Liability reported 1,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 6,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 117,571 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) or 21,454 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 19,846 shares. Ajo LP holds 30,580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 1,721 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 29,994 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $297.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semi Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 10,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,608 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos (NYSE:CSL).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares to 252,936 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zacks Mngmt holds 98,946 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr holds 17,178 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 623,299 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Select Equity Gru LP accumulated 93,335 shares. Private Company Na accumulated 18,759 shares. 1,700 are held by Bridgecreek Management Ltd Llc. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 17,198 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 9,292 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 91,100 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Bbr Partners Lc accumulated 34,121 shares. Stanley reported 32,692 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4,312 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.