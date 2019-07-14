Facebook (FB) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lifted Position; Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $5.90 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is sliding on report FTC looking into its use of personal data; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Father of slain toddler found out about murder on Facebook; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PERSONAL DATA: NBC; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Outlines Impact From User-Privacy Lapse; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its New Feed algorithm

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 704,543 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 22.37 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE) by 50,305 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 47,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,129 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (Prn) (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

