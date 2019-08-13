Facebook (FB) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Increased Holding; Ppl (PPL) Valuation Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Raised by $4.44 Million Its Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 143,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 362,494 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 219,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 4.00M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Body parts of threatened wildlife illegally sold on Facebook; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping

