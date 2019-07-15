Facebook (FB) Shareholder Excalibur Management Cut Position by $955,164; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $308,295

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 10.89 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tim Cook slams Facebook’s new privacy standards; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 01/05/2018 – Simon Cullen: #Breaking: Facebook is going to build a “clear history” button so users can delete their browsing history on the; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 27/03/2018 – The National: Exclusive: Sean Spicer on fake news, Facebook privacy – and his tell-all memoir; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Facebook refuses to compensate users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.98. About 9.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Bitcoin on Another 2017 Run-Up? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes More Shots at Silicon Valley Neighbors – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtual Reality Has a New Favorite Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,899 were reported by Wms Lc. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,458 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 1,912 shares. 1,515 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 11.30M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 3,479 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd holds 0.87% or 5,240 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Company New York stated it has 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burns J W & Inc Ny has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Deccan Value Invsts Limited Partnership has 15.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.20M shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru Com reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insur has 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pitcairn reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comerica Bancorporation has 504,627 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.92 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Funds Limited Com holds 289,000 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd has 2.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 359,583 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc invested in 5.54% or 118,563 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 40,000 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial Incorporated owns 52,352 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parthenon Ltd Liability reported 9.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,393 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Sanders Cap Ltd Llc invested in 11.96M shares or 6.88% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2.9% or 124,987 shares. 123,038 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap. 6.24M were reported by Boston Prtn.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.