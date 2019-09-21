Facebook (FB) Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.44 Million as Stock Rose; Ameriprise Financial Has Decreased Its Position in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Market Valuation Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 76,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 203,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.87 million, down from 280,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 380,926 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63 million, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden Says European-Style Regulation of Facebook Won’t Work in the U.S. (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”; 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak; 05/04/2018 – KREMLIN SAYS FACEBOOK’S REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA-BASED INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY IS HOSTILE AND SMACKS OF CENSORSHIP; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Bans Foreign Advertisers for Ireland Abortion Referendum; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,721 shares to 17,366 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.