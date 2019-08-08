Facebook (FB) Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $6.99 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $363,012 as Share Value Declined

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $188.79. About 6.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 20/03/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session, @attackerman reports; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,278 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $156.92. About 3.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 1.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rdl Financial owns 5,685 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,315 shares. Sta Wealth stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Melvin Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls accumulated 1,979 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh stated it has 201,516 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stratos Wealth Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 69,060 shares. L S accumulated 1.24% or 55,097 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2.49% or 24,400 shares in its portfolio. Stralem holds 3.3% or 43,285 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 570,428 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barr E S & Co reported 1,672 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 24.33 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

