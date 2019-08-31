Facebook (FB) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Boosted Position; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shares Declined, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Stake by $443,982

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 28,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 123,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 94,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 09/05/2018 – Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a brilliant, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 22/04/2018 – Facebook â€” with its reach of more than 2.2 billion users â€” already holds enormous power over the news that people consume; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 225,369 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Horan Cap holds 2.36% or 298,776 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 858,198 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Winslow Asset Inc stated it has 2.86% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 230,770 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 634,505 shares. Money Mgmt Lc stated it has 75,955 shares. Stonebridge Advsr holds 0.48% or 60,388 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 272 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,230 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). National Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 25,550 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh reported 1.09M shares. Barr E S reported 2.31% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Macquarie Limited holds 0.25% or 3.39M shares in its portfolio.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares to 257,598 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,171 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 3.66M shares. 253,553 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd. Baltimore reported 46,727 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ruggie reported 250 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 139,464 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 1.76 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 3,416 shares. Markston Intl Ltd has invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 88,758 were reported by Regions Financial. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa owns 3,087 shares. Hartford Financial Management reported 7,288 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corp accumulated 0.36% or 415,691 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York holds 0.9% or 31,457 shares. 8 are owned by Horrell Cap Mngmt Inc.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,320 shares to 469,261 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 521,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).