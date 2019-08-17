Facebook (FB) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Upped Holding; Aes (AES) Holder Centre Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $3.43 Million as Valuation Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16 million, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is ‘An Idealistic and Optimistic Company’ That ‘Didn’t Focus Enough on Preventing Abuse’; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.01 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Senator Grp LP has invested 3.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Steinberg Asset Management has 19,005 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc accumulated 12,245 shares. 958,025 are held by Sei Invs Communication. Moreover, Private Na has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,759 shares. Moreover, Benin Management has 0.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,440 shares. Davis Cap Prtn Lc owns 175,000 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 2.17% or 320,245 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matthew 25 Mgmt has 5.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Troy Asset Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,589 shares. 275,293 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Of Virginia Va has 1,693 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 33,501 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 1.11% or 3.66 million shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 302,910 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $811.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,454 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.18% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Peoples Serv has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Btc Capital invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ww Asset Inc reported 57,223 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability has 87,412 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 359,243 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 178,996 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 591 shares. 3.92 million were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Com. Virtu Financial Lc reported 58,442 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 1.09% or 1.30M shares. Cap Guardian Trust invested in 2.84 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Artemis Mngmt Llp owns 1.20M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.