Facebook (FB) Shareholder Deccan Value Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $12.00 Million; Shareholder Chemical Bank Lifted Omnicom Group (OMC) Position

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claimed; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 09/04/2018 – Facebook co-founder says reckoning over its data use is `overdue’; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 28/03/2018 – TV Networks Fail to Capitalize on Facebook’s Terrible Year

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 137.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.22M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 6.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,910 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strs Ohio owns 2.05 million shares. Senator Inv Group Inc LP holds 3.59% or 955,000 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northern Tru owns 28.12 million shares. Aspen Invest Inc invested in 0.79% or 6,770 shares. Howard Capital has invested 3.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polen Cap Management owns 7.97 million shares. Columbus Circle holds 289,837 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 28,064 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Quick Q2 Overview – Live Trading News” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last Oculus co-founder departs Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 2.72M shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 829,627 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 113 are owned by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada. Hikari holds 0.04% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 470,300 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,112 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Oppenheimer Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 5,166 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg, a Maryland-based fund reported 195,915 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Euclidean Techs Management reported 31,067 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,613 shares to 122,961 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,837 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Omnicom Drives Solid Organic Growth Amid Currency, Divestment Headwinds – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.