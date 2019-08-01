Facebook (FB) Shareholder Deccan Value Investors LP Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Netease (NTES) Share Value Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Has Lowered by $7.10 Million Its Stake

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $197.66. About 6.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS YET TO MEET WITH FACEBOOK OFFICIALS; 13/03/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Update on Core Business Unit, Discusses Revenue Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Responds to New Facebook Revelations and Announcement That Mark Zuckerberg Will Appear Before a; 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $231.31. About 300,701 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 24.30 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.47 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.