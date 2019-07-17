Facebook (FB) Shareholder Ctc Increased Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Lifted Its Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 468,128 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.45. About 5.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU data law is fresh ammo for Facebook’s nemesis; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 18/03/2018 – The reported move would follow similar bans from tech giants Google and Facebook; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,664 shares. 56,947 were accumulated by Conning Incorporated. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co owns 17,581 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtn reported 40,972 shares. Nadler Fin Gp has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,195 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested in 3,479 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Shell Asset has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 30,990 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 1.21M were reported by Fil. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jaffetilchin Invest invested in 0.3% or 8,213 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northern Corporation invested in 1.16% or 28.12M shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1St Source National Bank invested in 29,904 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) by 494 shares to 45,766 shares, valued at $762.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) by 347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,152 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.