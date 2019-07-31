Facebook (FB) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Financial Counselors Boosted Stake by $303,144

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 4,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,592 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, up from 179,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 2.06 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $197.23. About 5.97M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS CLAIM COMPANY WAS NEGLIGENT IN DATA DISCLOSURE; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO CONDUCT FULL AUDIT OF ANY APP WITH “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY”; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 88,375 shares to 8,271 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,204 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management holds 26,430 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,428 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,482 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 808 shares. Fairfield Bush & Communications holds 0.34% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 15,170 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 7,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Ltd owns 53,467 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.04% or 8,847 shares. 4.62 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 1.95% or 99,821 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt owns 7,727 shares. Northstar Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Miles reported 15,776 shares stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock or 750 shares. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.