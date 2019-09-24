Facebook (FB) Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Increased Its Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Stake by $67.60 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – APPOINTED DESMOND-HELLMANN TO REPLACE MARC L. ANDREESSEN ON COMPENSATION & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.47 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,824 shares to 4,901 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,479 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 153,432 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 6.68 million shares. Family Firm Incorporated holds 3,990 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Westwood Gru Inc reported 688,985 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,564 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc reported 226,483 shares. Investment House Llc, California-based fund reported 30,824 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 46,994 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca stated it has 2,132 shares. St Germain D J Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,702 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Hartford Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acg Wealth invested in 4,679 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 30,613 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 43,568 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,461 shares to 2,188 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Cap holds 5,906 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc holds 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,027 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 2.67% stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 1.8% or 182,774 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Com reported 29,493 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd Com reported 32.25M shares. Van Eck accumulated 387,081 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 106,885 were reported by Washington Trust Co. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 258,000 shares or 6.47% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 197,671 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated stated it has 4.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diligent Investors Llc invested in 0.51% or 5,318 shares. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 162,386 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.