Facebook (FB) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Position by $3.28 Million; As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Upped Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 240.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 2,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 1,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK PROMISES ARE NOT SUFFICIENT; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Challenge: Promoting Data Tools, Post-Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: SCOOP: As the 2016 election wound down, a #DarkMoney group created targeted ads for Facebook & Google with an; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done a ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt LP stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsec Financial Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,806 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,529 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 180,998 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Tortoise Management Limited Com accumulated 778 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd accumulated 94,257 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25.68 million shares. Riverpark Llc holds 5.93% or 81,916 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,846 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Co owns 7,871 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 14,910 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 1.68% stake. Financial Bank has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rh Dinel Counsel, California-based fund reported 16,425 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 136,751 shares. Sarasin & Prns Llp reported 443,596 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. New York-based Marlowe Prns Limited Partnership has invested 8.37% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). American Invest Services holds 1,708 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 262,155 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,636 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 1,967 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 3,046 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.08% or 20,627 shares. Agf Investments America has 10,929 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.09% or 972,015 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 39,650 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,363 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

