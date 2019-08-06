Facebook (FB) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increased Stake; Pentair Plc (PNR) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,193 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.5. About 5.15 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook hires chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 09/04/2018 – Some Facebook users will see a message above that link to tell them their data may have been shared; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 21/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET; 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 402,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, down from 412,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 149,167 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 26,959 shares to 325,515 shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,571 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.