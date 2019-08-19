Facebook (FB) Shareholder Coatue Management Trimmed Stake by $138.81 Million; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lowered Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $100.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 836,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.52 million, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 22/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook Investors to the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summe; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 29/03/2018 – Brexit donor Arron Banks says Information Commissioner supports remaining in the EU

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.87M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 122,427 shares to 132,615 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 69,060 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gradient Investments owns 7,067 shares. Mar Vista Invest invested in 692,201 shares. North American Management reported 3,009 shares stake. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership owns 279,111 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 35,184 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 4.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Luxor Capital LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,924 shares. 12,083 were accumulated by Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Co. Nordea Invest Management has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.98M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.34% or 4.16 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 44.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

