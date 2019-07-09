Facebook (FB) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Increased Its Position; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Garde Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 42,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 16.56M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. City stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 200,300 shares. 130,287 were reported by Pictet Cie (Europe). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 9.76 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 14,723 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 257,129 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 253,553 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 87,298 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 6.37 million shares or 6.03% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 98,946 are owned by Zacks Investment Management. Baltimore has invested 1.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Redmond Asset Lc holds 11,220 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,904 shares to 15,915 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,190 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.11% or 37,189 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 4.33 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Crawford Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Proshare Advsr Llc invested in 3.92M shares or 1.26% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 87,771 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,209 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Co reported 73,809 shares stake. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.86M shares. 2,814 are held by Clean Yield Gp. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management has 0.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19.25 million shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 59,611 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 1.47M shares. Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability holds 115,040 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $41.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

