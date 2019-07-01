Facebook (FB) Shareholder Clark Estates Has Decreased Its Stake by $398,400 as Shares Rose; Cbiz (CBZ) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.57 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 128,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,287 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 258,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 61,045 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.18 million, down from 279,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $192.77. About 9.51M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg under pressure to testify to UK lawmakers; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS RESPONSE TO FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 20/03/2018 – FB: FTC said to be probing $FB for use of personal data- FXMacro – ! $FB; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -SIGNS LICENSING DEAL WITH FACEBOOK FOR USE OF WARNER MUSIC’S RECORDED MUSIC, MUSIC PUBLISHING CATALOGS ON FACEBOOK’S PLATFORM; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.01% or 27,175 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 25,206 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 98,926 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 15,253 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 6,686 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Hennessy has invested 0.16% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.06% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 36,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 1,192 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 21,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.06% or 52,264 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd invested 0.98% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 117,183 shares to 84,527 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 79,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,796 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares to 131,340 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.36 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.39% or 9,108 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,822 are held by Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Paloma Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fjarde Ap invested 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intact Management Inc owns 7,200 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 608 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 177.22M shares. Benin Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,440 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh invested in 1.18M shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 90,374 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 35,925 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Gru reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,013 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.77% or 794,591 shares in its portfolio.