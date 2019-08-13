Facebook (FB) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Raised Its Stake; Caprock Group Decreased Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $420,496

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $214.12. About 416,996 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 121.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, up from 1,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $190.03. About 6.12M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 25/04/2018 – Jerome Taylor: Breaking: Facebook quarterly profit leaps 63% to $5 bn — @AFP; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 10/04/2018 – Zuck Defense Lifts Facebook. Saudi’s Big Bond Sale: Daybreak; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP)

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1,113 shares in its portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.11M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 104,755 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 2.76 million shares. Cornerstone reported 4,928 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Com holds 25,515 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 27,500 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 7.83M shares. Bessemer Securities has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Advisors Lc reported 427,702 shares. The Illinois-based Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jones Financial Lllp holds 69,349 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.03 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 7,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6.83M shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19,794 shares to 19,879 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,429 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 319,298 shares to 388,553 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.