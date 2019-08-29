Facebook (FB) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Upped Position by $74.94 Million as Share Price Rose; Hartford Financial Management Has Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,759 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 33,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 451,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.37 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 9.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 09/05/2018 – Facebook said David Marcus, the head of Messenger, is starting up a small blockchain group; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Conference Call Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 4; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 299,068 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,378 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd has invested 7.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Middleton & Ma holds 24,711 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.52% or 43,596 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has invested 3.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 438,341 shares. Shufro Rose Co Lc invested in 0.4% or 35,789 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,280 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Limited holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,061 shares. 1.76M are owned by Pentwater Capital Mngmt L P. Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.95 million are held by Mairs And Power.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Co owns 958,025 shares. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 29,904 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 45,998 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.6% or 8.42 million shares. Signature Estate And Limited Liability Com holds 1,075 shares. Old National Comml Bank In stated it has 78,740 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Lc invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.73% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 110,734 shares stake. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 221,995 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 33,070 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meridian Management Company has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carnegie Asset Management Lc owns 97,381 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio.