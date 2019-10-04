Facebook (FB) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Position as Shares Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22 million, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.83. About 811,959 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 9,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 23,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 4.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments; 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL; 24/04/2018 – ARMENIAN OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS ON SUPPORTERS FOR RALLY ON WEDNESDAY-VIDEO APPEAL ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTRY, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS TO MEET MARCH 28; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $340.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ENZL) by 12,303 shares to 76,218 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 7,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 23.02 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

