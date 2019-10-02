Facebook (FB) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Raised Holding by $684,480; As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 435,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 8.12 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.80 million, up from 7.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 5.07M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 33,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, up from 29,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26M shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 19/03/2018 – European Union Pledges to Probe Facebook’s Handling of User Data; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,277 shares to 5,120 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Match Sued by FTC for Romance Scams – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook adds privacy control for face recognition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.