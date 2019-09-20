Facebook (FB) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Holding by $940,992; Hsbc Holdings Plc Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 235,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.42M, up from 230,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 8.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 12/03/2018 – EU experts’ fake news report draws false conclusions: consumer group; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ADDS ADMIN PRIVILEGES TO GROUP CHAT; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Will Engage Facebook to Address User Privacy Concerns; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 21/03/2018 – Facebook-Heavy Fund Keeps Friends Despite Controversy: ETF Watch; 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 36,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 88,706 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39 million, up from 52,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $101.78. About 129,288 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney holds 0.4% or 69,586 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 36,738 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.04% or 810,932 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has 0.37% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Nwq Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 67,839 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 19,209 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 465,100 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 126,068 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 45,631 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking reported 125,991 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 181 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 5,788 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,084 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 17,900 shares to 58,100 shares, valued at $62.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (Put) (NYSE:MAS) by 814,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) by 9,682 shares to 3,430 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 16,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,705 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.