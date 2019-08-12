Facebook (FB) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Stake; Cincinnati Insurance Company Trimmed Holding in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51 million, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $187.01. About 4.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. French Hill on Facebook, Data Collection, Ryan, Syria (Video); 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile MAUs Quarter End 2.20B; 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.91. About 491,123 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank stated it has 29,904 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 202,602 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 73,996 were reported by Night Owl Mngmt Lc. Hamel Associates holds 1.05% or 13,986 shares in its portfolio. 27,418 are owned by Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj. 50 were accumulated by Macroview Invest Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 406,821 shares. Srs Inv Management Limited Liability owns 1.69M shares or 6.36% of their US portfolio. Diversified invested in 6,284 shares. Sunbelt Inc invested in 6,266 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 1.77% or 1.77 million shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,212 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 1.28 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion has 6.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century accumulated 3.56M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept reported 0.49% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,358 shares. Harris Limited Partnership stated it has 0.54% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Montecito Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,758 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated reported 2,746 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Spectrum Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 100 shares. 10,901 are owned by Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Davenport & Comm Ltd Company invested in 25,960 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Iowa-based At Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.