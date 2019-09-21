Facebook (FB) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Boosted Holding; Barometer Capital Management Cut Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $3.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,101 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48M, up from 103,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Meet The New Faces of Power at Facebook; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence takes a jab at tech’s biggest headlines including the Facebook Russia hacking scandal; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook has announced #GDPR changes; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action over face-tagging in photos -judge

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 140,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, down from 180,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 509,327 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $250.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 24,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U.S. Broker (IAI) by 19,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,500 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.