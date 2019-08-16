Facebook (FB) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $674,458 as Stock Value Rose; As Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Valuation Declined, Hendley & Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 1.07 million shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72M, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.11% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). The New York-based Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.53% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 1,572 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A invested in 0% or 300 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 324 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 883,935 are held by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.05% or 4.44 million shares. Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 46,333 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 21,000 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 3,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Vanguard Gp owns 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 21.19M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 116,110 shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. Iberiabank has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sei Investments Com accumulated 0.54% or 958,025 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Co Ma has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Captrust Fincl accumulated 38,549 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sfe Inv Counsel has 3,640 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn accumulated 0.07% or 3,104 shares. Twin Capital has 178,482 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.35% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1.23M shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 30,875 shares. Alta Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 103,574 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co. Lynch & Assocs In owns 1,230 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Co reported 8,193 shares.