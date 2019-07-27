Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $996,830; As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Share Price Declined, Shah Capital Management Increased Holding by $948,000

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 20,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Alayna Treene: .@sarafischer scoop: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE; 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 29/05/2018 – Facebook Allegedly Used by More Firms to Block Older Job Seekers; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – American jailed in Venezuela freed – Trump tweet; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 26,278 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,411 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated. South Dakota Council owns 509,382 shares. Nomura has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park National Oh reported 201,516 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Focus Capital Prtn Ltd has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Frontier Mgmt Com, a Texas-based fund reported 19,465 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,237 shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 18,907 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Wildcat Mngmt Limited Co owns 42,053 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 6,828 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Altimeter Mgmt Lp owns 3.55 million shares. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership holds 35,000 shares.

