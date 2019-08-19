Facebook (FB) Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $483,392; As Mix Telematics LTD (MIXT) Market Valuation Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Its Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $186.9. About 4.32M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook saw its best one-day gain in nearly two years Tuesday on positive investor reaction to Zuckerberg’s Senate appearance; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 27/03/2018 – I decided to dig through as much as I could to see everything Facebook knows about me; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (MIXT) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 91,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The institutional investor held 605,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 513,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mix Telematics Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 9,241 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR

More notable recent MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Global Humanitarian Organization Expands Adoption of MiX Telematics’ Solutions – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MiX Telematics Expands its Global Footprint with FMCG Giant – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MiX Telematics to provide LineStar Integrity Services with ELD solution – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MiX Telematics records ninth consecutive quarter of margin growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “MIXT or EGOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 26,485 shares to 461,826 shares, valued at $15.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,906 shares, and cut its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,512 shares to 28,045 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,912 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Group Lp owns 279,111 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 109,597 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mariner Ltd invested in 176,504 shares. Bank Of The West has 114,354 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 4.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lynch And In holds 1,230 shares. 27,010 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Management Inc. Eulav Asset Management owns 145,000 shares. Guild Mngmt Inc has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Mngmt invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11.50 million are owned by Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Insight 2811 holds 0.32% or 2,489 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Modera Wealth invested in 1,912 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.