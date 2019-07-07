Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Its Holding by $579,008; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $73.49 Million as Shares Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT ‘DOESN’T FEEL LIKE’ FACEBOOK HAS A MONOPOLY; 22/05/2018 – A SIGNLE DIGIT PERCENT OF FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS IS FAKE – ZUCKERBERG; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fin Group Limited Com reported 7,871 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru Company holds 1.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 45,315 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 0.44% or 28,029 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% or 5,263 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackenzie invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 15,483 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Advisors Lc reported 3,488 shares. Whitnell Company, Illinois-based fund reported 198 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lesa Sroufe And Commerce invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fayez Sarofim & holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.16M shares. Sunbelt Securities invested in 0.52% or 6,266 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 9,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

