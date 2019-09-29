Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Cut Holding; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $681,330

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 472,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, up from 454,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.61 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 13/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets to a $24 billion valuation Plus, is Facebook having a negative impact on society? Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is coming to Code, and James Comey narrates his imminent audiobook; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN MAY 2014, START RESEARCH PROJECT WITH GSR; IN JULY 2014, CHRISTOPHER WYLIE STOPS WORKING WITH FIRM; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Investors Should Look Beyond Its Near-Term Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 3 Long-Term Dividend Payers Offer a High Forward Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Taiwan Semiconductor Find Life Beyond Smartphones? – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Has Passed The Bottom Of The Semiconductor Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Samsung Is Still Building Plenty of Chips for Qualcomm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,649 shares to 96,457 shares, valued at $28.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Facebook Uses Smart Timing for Its Smart Glasses – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Tries Video Reboot With New Portal Chat Devices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 47,715 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 42,575 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability owns 1.77 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp holds 2.97M shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc holds 8,751 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Llc has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advsrs holds 28,743 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Philadelphia holds 2.44% or 143,265 shares. 12,096 are held by River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Dubuque National Bank & accumulated 1.23% or 39,503 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 107.13M shares stake. 14,312 are owned by Aimz Inv Ltd Liability Corp. Maplelane Cap Limited Co holds 0.35% or 85,001 shares. Profund Llc invested in 291,815 shares or 2.67% of the stock.