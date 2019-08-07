Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Its Stake by $579,008 as Shares Rose; At&T (T) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,101 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 94,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.08B market cap company. It closed at $33.96 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $184.29. About 8.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 19/04/2018 – Sanjana Hattotuwa: Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCE DEAL FOR GAME STREAMS; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.03 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,314 shares to 149,397 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Disney And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 7 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc accumulated 176,802 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited holds 86,466 shares. Adirondack accumulated 1.18% or 55,669 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd has 1.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 144,747 shares. Alethea Cap Management has 10,000 shares. 160 are held by Macroview Invest Lc. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.76% or 3.63M shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 268,653 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 17.85 million shares. Stanley invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.43% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Ut has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 83,567 shares. 281,822 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Communications. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.42 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 509,382 shares. Clark Capital Management Group accumulated 178,938 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cap Global, a California-based fund reported 71.67M shares. Rockland Trust holds 1.16% or 65,506 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 37,002 shares. Valiant Capital Lp owns 365,023 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 815,492 shares. 2,425 were reported by New England Rech Mgmt. 38,549 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 90,374 shares or 4.7% of the stock. 1,454 were reported by Summit Asset Llc. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 802,149 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Greenbrier Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 450,000 shares or 13.33% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).