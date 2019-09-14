Facebook (FB) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $351,260; North Star Asset Management Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $387,063; Shares Rose

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 54,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.27M, down from 56,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $265.22. About 248,857 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 78.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 27/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 28/03/2018 – Facebook makes changes to make privacy policies more transparent; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK WILL BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF DATA CENTER AT SWEETWATER INDUSTRIAL PARK IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UTAH; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0.2% or 261,574 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 13,328 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 0.04% or 812 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Coastline Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 20,915 shares. Clal Insur Holdings Limited has invested 1.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lyon Street Limited Co stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ems Capital Limited Partnership reported 668,510 shares. 3G Prns Ltd Partnership owns 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,194 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 181,447 shares. Channing Management Lc accumulated 43,067 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 1.4% or 86,323 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank stated it has 6,395 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,016 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard’s New Cryptocurrency Division: Why It’s Important – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy Benefiting From Millennial Money – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oil majors support FTSE 100; Intu jumps on M&A report – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 95,630 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.37% stake. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,269 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 10,034 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.03% or 6,306 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 66,348 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Hillsdale Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,035 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 2,486 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability has 11,717 shares. Sterling Cap Management has invested 0.68% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,308 shares to 51,314 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB).