Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bbr Partners Lowered Stake by $842,284 as Shares Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Cut Holding by $396,900 as Market Valuation Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 34,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 39,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION -STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE’S DIGITAL MINISTER CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO BE `TRANSPARENT’; 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Says People Can Pledge to Match Donations to Their Nonprofit Fundraiser; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corporation reported 500 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 2.17% or 320,245 shares. Cornerstone Capital invested in 0.06% or 2,244 shares. 1.41 million are held by Tcw Grp Inc. Montecito Fincl Bank & Tru reported 4,134 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,693 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 2.13% stake. Winch Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.51% or 5,570 shares. Truepoint reported 0.36% stake. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corp holds 1,718 shares. Horan Capital Mgmt has invested 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell & owns 5,240 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,986 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Company has 3,217 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 3G Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.08% or 58,060 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares to 141,596 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).