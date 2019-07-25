Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bbr Partners Has Trimmed Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 39,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 38.27M shares traded or 124.05% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 13/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Facebook removes opioid ads; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote; 15/05/2018 – Hedge fund focused on fighting tech addiction dumps $80 million worth of Facebook; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 18,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares to 230,157 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.11 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206 shares to 10,334 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

