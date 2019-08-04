Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Holding; As Service Intl (SCI) Stock Value Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Lifted by $1.27 Million Its Holding

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica to File for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 09/05/2018 – Facebook hopes to win hearts with push into online dating; 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BACKGROUND INFO ON PUBLISHERS PREVIOUSLY TEST; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 31,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 839,853 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 808,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 515,702 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) by 245,000 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 11,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,528 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares. Financial Counselors Inc reported 63,057 shares. Greenbrier Prns Cap Mgmt Limited has 13.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sageworth Trust owns 25 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability reported 4,021 shares. Icon Advisers Com, Colorado-based fund reported 35,577 shares. New York-based Clark Estates New York has invested 7.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,703 shares. Coastline Tru Company holds 20,665 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 3,336 were reported by Carroll Assoc. Marsico Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.02 million shares or 6.15% of all its holdings. 88,158 were accumulated by South Street Advsrs Limited Com. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 52,160 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.54 million shares. Creative Planning holds 861,515 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.10 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Opus Capital Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.59% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 16.12 million shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance Inc has 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Regions Fin reported 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & invested in 0.01% or 44,130 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.19% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 64,600 shares. Natixis has 5,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 42,926 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 10,147 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.48M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 376,471 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Investment Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 348,643 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 194,309 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $82.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 12,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,311 shares, and cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

