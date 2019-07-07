Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $639,100; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Decreased Its Holding by $579,008

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Showing Signs Of ‘systemic Mismanagement,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked to UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 23/05/2018 – Facebook suggests no compensation for European users affected by data breach; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Fallout Spreads With Product Delay, Privacy Overhaul; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS RECENT FACEBOOK EXPERIENCE SHOWS NEED TO PROTECT CITIZENS’ PRIVACY; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,900 shares. Golub Group Limited Co owns 300,176 shares. Cap Guardian has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt reported 4,400 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 246,800 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,443 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 1.21M shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Milestone Gp holds 0.05% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. 4,883 are held by First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 4,470 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.97% or 381,175 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 34,516 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

